Westry’s 24 help UAB beat Temple 76-71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chance Westry scored 24 points as UAB beat Temple 76-71 on Wednesday.

Westry added eight assists for the Blazers (17-10, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Jacob Meyer scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Evan Chatman shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Mason led the way for the Owls (15-11, 7-6) with 18 points and three steals. Derrian Ford added 17 points for Temple. Masiah Gilyard had 10 points and six rebounds.

UAB went into halftime leading Temple 39-33. Meyer scored 10 points in the half. Westry’s 17-point second half helped UAB finish off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

