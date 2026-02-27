Western Kentucky Lady Toppers take on the Liberty Lady Flames, aim for 4th straight victory

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (8-18, 4-11 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (15-12, 9-7 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (8-18, 4-11 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (15-12, 9-7 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lady Toppers take on Liberty.

The Flames have gone 7-5 in home games. Liberty has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Toppers are 4-11 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Liberty’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Liberty won 55-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Emmy Stout led Liberty with 19 points, and Salma Khedr led Western Kentucky with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ify Nwaobi is averaging 8.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Flames. Avery Mills is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khedr is averaging 10.7 points for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.