Western Kentucky faces Jacksonville State in conference matchup

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-10, 6-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-10, 5-6 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Jacksonville State take on Teagan Moore and Western Kentucky in CUSA action.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-3 at home. Western Kentucky is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 6-4 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is eighth in the CUSA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacoby Hill averaging 1.8.

Western Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaye Nash is averaging 4.3 points and four assists for the Gamecocks. El Moutaouakkil is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

