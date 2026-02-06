Western Illinois visits Lorick and Tennessee State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-20, 0-13 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-8, 9-4 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-20, 0-13 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-8, 9-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Western Illinois after Antoine Lorick III scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 77-68 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Leathernecks are 0-13 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Tennessee State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.1% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois’ 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

The Tigers and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Nkrumah is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

