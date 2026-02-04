Western Illinois visits Cameron and Tennessee Tech

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-19, 0-12 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-14, 4-8 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-19, 0-12 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-14, 4-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Western Illinois after Mekhi Cameron scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-85 win against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Leathernecks are 0-12 in conference games. Western Illinois is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee Tech scores 74.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 75.6 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 65.3 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 76.8 Tennessee Tech gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron is averaging 12 points for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lucas Lorenzen is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.