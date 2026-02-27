Western Illinois hosts Lindenwood after Futrell’s 27-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (16-14, 10-9 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-25, 1-18 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (16-14, 10-9 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-25, 1-18 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces Western Illinois after Anias Futrell scored 27 points in Lindenwood’s 71-67 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks are 4-10 in home games. Western Illinois gives up 76.3 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Lions have gone 10-9 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Illinois averages 64.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 73.3 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 77.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 76.3 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. Lindenwood won the last matchup 92-76 on Dec. 19. Futrell scored 36 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Lorenzen is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Futrell is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.8 points, six rebounds and two steals. Dontrez Williams is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.