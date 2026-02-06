Western Carolina visits Vasko and Wofford

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 4-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 4-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (16-8, 8-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Western Carolina after Cayden Vasko scored 26 points in Wofford’s 81-67 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers are 8-3 on their home court. Wofford is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 4-7 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Wofford scores 78.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 80.6 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 78.1 points per game, 2.4 more than the 75.7 Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Catamounts square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahmare Holmes is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Samuel Dada is averaging 6.6 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.