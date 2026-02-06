Western Carolina visits Mercer, aims to break road skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-19, 0-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-9, 3-4 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-19, 0-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-9, 3-4 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hits the road against Mercer looking to end its 10-game road skid.

The Bears are 7-3 in home games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Catamounts have gone 0-8 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina averages 18.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Mercer averages 65.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 67.6 Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina averages 58.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 62.4 Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Holtman is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.4 points. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. Taj Hunter is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

