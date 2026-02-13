Western Carolina plays Wofford, looks to break home slide

Wofford Terriers (13-11, 7-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-21, 0-10 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (13-11, 7-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-21, 0-10 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Wofford looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Catamounts have gone 3-9 at home. Western Carolina gives up 67.0 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Terriers have gone 7-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Western Carolina averages 57.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 61.9 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Terriers face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Hollifield is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Taj Hunter is averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gabby Mundy is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 0-10, averaging 54.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

