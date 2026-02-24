Western Carolina hosts Mercer following Okojie’s 25-point game

Mercer Bears (18-11, 10-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-15, 8-8 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (18-11, 10-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-15, 8-8 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Western Carolina after Baraka Okojie scored 25 points in Mercer’s 89-86 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 8-3 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 10-6 against SoCon opponents. Mercer scores 83.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Western Carolina is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Western Carolina allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Mercer won the last meeting 88-76 on Jan. 22. Zaire Williams scored 23 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cord Stansberry is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Okojie is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.