Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro, aims to break home skid

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-15, 3-10 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-24, 0-13 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts UNC Greensboro looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Catamounts are 3-10 in home games. Western Carolina is eighth in the SoCon scoring 56.4 points while shooting 35.6% from the field.

The Spartans are 3-10 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is the best team in the SoCon giving up just 55.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Western Carolina is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 38.0% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Western Carolina has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Greensboro won the last meeting 55-46 on Feb. 1. Jeni Levine scored 19 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Hollifield is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals. Taj Hunter is shooting 29.0% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Levine is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 0-10, averaging 47.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 51.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

