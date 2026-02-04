West Georgia visits Bowman and Jacksonville

West Georgia Wolves (14-7, 7-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-7, 6-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (14-7, 7-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-7, 6-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts West Georgia after Carmaya Bowman scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 70-68 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Dolphins have gone 8-2 at home. Jacksonville averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 7-3 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Jacksonville gives up.

The Dolphins and Wolves square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Jones is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wolves: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.