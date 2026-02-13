West Georgia faces Central Arkansas following Smith’s 28-point showing

West Georgia Wolves (12-13, 6-7 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (16-10, 11-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (12-13, 6-7 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (16-10, 11-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Central Arkansas after Josh Smith scored 28 points in West Georgia’s 82-73 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears have gone 12-1 at home. Central Arkansas scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 6-7 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is the ASUN leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Shelton Williams-Dryden averaging 9.6.

Central Arkansas averages 80.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 80.0 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Robinson is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Smith is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

