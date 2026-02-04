Webster and Stonehill host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-4, 10-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-13, 4-6 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-4, 10-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-13, 4-6 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Julia Webster scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 79-54 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks are 6-4 on their home court. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 2.6.

The Knights are 10-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against opponents over .500.

Stonehill averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Webster is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.