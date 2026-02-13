Watts leads Denver against Oral Roberts after 25-point game

Denver Pioneers (9-16, 3-9 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-12, 5-6 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers (9-16, 3-9 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-12, 5-6 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Oral Roberts after Coryn Watts scored 25 points in Denver’s 65-58 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit in team defense, giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Pioneers are 3-9 against conference opponents. Denver is seventh in the Summit with 11.8 assists per game led by Watts averaging 2.8.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 60.2 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 75.9 Oral Roberts gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooke Murrell is averaging 5.3 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers. Watts is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.