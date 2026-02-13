Watford and Queens host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 9-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (14-12, 9-4 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (16-10, 9-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (14-12, 9-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Lipscomb after Jordan Watford scored 26 points in Queens’ 95-87 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals are 10-2 on their home court. Queens has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bisons are 9-4 against conference opponents. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN allowing 76.0 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Queens averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Queens gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Watford is shooting 59.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Grant Asman is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.