Washington State visits Vide and Loyola Marymount

Washington State Cougars (12-17, 7-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-15, 5-11 WCC) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (12-17, 7-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-15, 5-11 WCC)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Washington State after Jan Vide scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 77-65 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions have gone 9-7 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 7-9 in WCC play. Washington State is ninth in the WCC giving up 77.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. Washington State won the last matchup 78-76 on Jan. 3. Rihards Vavers scored 17 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vide is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Glass is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Vavers is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.