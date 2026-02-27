Washington State visits Pepperdine following Glass ‘ 20-point performance

Washington State Cougars (12-18, 7-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-22, 3-14 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (12-18, 7-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-22, 3-14 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Pepperdine after Aaron Glass scored 20 points in Washington State’s 67-66 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves are 6-10 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 7-10 against WCC opponents. Washington State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pepperdine is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 76.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 79.7 Pepperdine allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Washington State won 95-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Simon Hildebrandt led Washington State with 19 points, and Styles Phipps led Pepperdine with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 15.4 points. Phipps is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rihards Vavers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Glass is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.