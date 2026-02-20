Washington State hosts Lewis and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-4, 13-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-16, 7-8 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-4, 13-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-16, 7-8 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Washington State after Mikey Lewis scored 22 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 72-70 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Cougars are 9-5 in home games. Washington State ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Eemeli Yalaho paces the Cougars with 5.7 boards.

The Gaels are 13-2 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is second in the WCC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 9.2.

Washington State scores 77.0 points, 12.8 more per game than the 64.2 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 78.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 77.4 Washington State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Mary’s (CA) won 88-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Joshua Dent led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 26 points, and Aaron Glass led Washington State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rihards Vavers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Glass is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dent is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

