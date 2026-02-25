Washington State hosts Brubaker and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (5-22, 1-15 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (5-24, 4-12 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-22, 1-15 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (5-24, 4-12 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Washington State after Ella Brubaker scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 65-61 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Cougars are 1-11 on their home court. Washington State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 1-15 against WCC opponents. Seattle U has a 2-16 record against opponents over .500.

Washington State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Washington State won 73-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Alex Covill led Washington State with 26 points, and Brubaker led Seattle U with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlotte Abraham is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. Eleonora Villa is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brubaker is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 56.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

