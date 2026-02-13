Washington and UT Rio Grande Valley host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (22-3, 15-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-11, 10-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (22-3, 15-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-11, 10-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SFA after Jaylen Washington scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 92-72 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Vaqueros have gone 7-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 15-1 in Southland play. SFA ranks third in the Southland shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). SFA averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koree Cotton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Vaqueros. Filip Brankovic is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keon Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 10-0, averaging 77.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

