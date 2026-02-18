Ward scores 15, Southeast Missouri State beats UT Martin 56-53 in OT

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — BJ Ward had 15 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 56-53 overtime victory over UT Martin on…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — BJ Ward had 15 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 56-53 overtime victory over UT Martin on Tuesday night.

Brendan Terry made a pair of free throws for Southeast Missouri State with 11 seconds left to end the scoring. Afan Trnka missed a 3-pointer to end it.

The Skyhawk’s Pedro Santos made a layup with 30 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period knotted 47-all.

Ward had six rebounds and three steals for the Redhawks (17-11, 12-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Terry scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Marqueas Bell had nine points.

Matas Deniusas led the way for the Skyhawks (20-8, 12-5) with 17 points and two steals. Santos added 16 points and two steals. Damien King had nine points and three steals for UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.