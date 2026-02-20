Ward and the Pacific Tigers host conference foe Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-8, 12-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-15, 6-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: WCC…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-8, 12-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-15, 6-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Pacific and Gonzaga square off on Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 10-7 in home games. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 14.0 assists per game led by Daria Nestorov averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Whittaker averaging 7.9.

Pacific is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, the same percentage Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. Gonzaga won the last meeting 72-44 on Feb. 7. Jaiden Haile scored 15 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Sophia Mindermann is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Whittaker is averaging 19 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

