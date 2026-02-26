Walls scores 16 as Radford defeats South Carolina Upstate 71-59

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Lukas Walls had 16 points in Radford’s 71-59 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday. Walls…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Lukas Walls had 16 points in Radford’s 71-59 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday.

Walls added five rebounds for the Highlanders (16-14, 9-6 Big South Conference). Del Jones added 14 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to go with four blocks. Dennis Parker Jr. had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Carmelo Adkins led the Spartans (12-18, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He was 5 of 20 from the field and 1 of 9 from behind the arc. Isaiah Skinner added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals for South Carolina Upstate while also struggling for efficiency. He was 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 8 behind the arc. Learic Davis finished with nine points and two blocks.

