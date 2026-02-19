Wallace notches 21-point double-double, Gatkek hits winner as Little Rock defeats UT Martin 67-65

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cameron Wallace’s 21-point double-double and Tuongthach Gatkek’s game-winning jumper as time expired led Little Rock…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cameron Wallace’s 21-point double-double and Tuongthach Gatkek’s game-winning jumper as time expired led Little Rock to come from behind and defeat UT Martin 67-65 on Thursday.

Wallace added 10 rebounds for the Trojans (11-17, 8-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kachi Nzeh scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Johnathan Lawson had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Andrija Bukumirovic led the Skyhawks (20-9, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. AJ Hopkins added 11 points for UT Martin.

The Trojans trailed since the 7:43 mark of the first half, but they did not reclaim it until the final minute. Lawson tied the game at 65 with a pair of free throws with 54 seconds remaining, before Gatkek’s winner.

