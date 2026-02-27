Walker leads Sam Houston against Missouri State after 20-point performance

Missouri State Bears (13-15, 7-10 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (20-8, 12-5 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (13-15, 7-10 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (20-8, 12-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Missouri State after Jacob Walker scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 100-67 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bearkats are 12-1 in home games. Sam Houston leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Kashie Natt leads the Bearkats with 7.6 rebounds.

The Bears have gone 7-10 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State is sixth in the CUSA with 14.2 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.7.

Sam Houston averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. Sam Houston won the last meeting 80-71 on Jan. 29. Walker scored 16 points points to help lead the Bearkats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Palek is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

