Walker leads N.C. A&T against Campbell after 23-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-13, 5-6 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-13, 2-9 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Campbell after Lewis Walker scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 78-62 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aggies are 6-3 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-6 against CAA opponents. Campbell scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

N.C. A&T scores 75.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 79.5 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Middleton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

DJ Smith is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 20.9 points and 1.5 steals. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

