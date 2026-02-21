Walker leads Georgia Tech against Virginia Tech after 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-15, 7-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (20-8, 10-6 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-15, 7-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (20-8, 10-6 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Virginia Tech after Talayah Walker scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 84-68 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Hokies are 13-4 on their home court. Virginia Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 4-15 record against teams over .500.

Virginia Tech’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Yellow Jackets square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carys Baker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Walker is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

