Wake Forest hosts Florida State after Oliver’s 20-point game

Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15, 4-13 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 4-13 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15, 4-13 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Florida State after Grace Oliver scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 65-56 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-9 at home. Wake Forest has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles are 4-13 in ACC play. Florida State is 6-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wake Forest makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Florida State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Wake Forest allows.

The Demon Deacons and Seminoles face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Opal Bird is averaging five points for the Demon Deacons. Oliver is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games.

Pania Davis is averaging 7.7 points and six rebounds for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.