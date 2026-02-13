Wagner visits Stonehill, aims to end road losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (8-15, 3-9 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-17, 6-7 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (8-15, 3-9 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-17, 6-7 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner will aim to break its four-game road slide when the Seahawks play Stonehill.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-3 in home games. Stonehill allows 68.6 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Seahawks are 3-9 in conference games. Wagner averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stonehill’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 72.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 68.6 Stonehill allows to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Chas Stinson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nick Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

