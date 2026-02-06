Wagner visits Cent. Conn. St. following Jones’ 24-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (8-13, 3-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-10, 6-5 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (8-13, 3-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-10, 6-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Cent. Conn. St. after Nick Jones scored 24 points in Wagner’s 79-78 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils are 6-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Seahawks are 3-7 in NEC play. Wagner ranks second in the NEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Binael Basil averaging 5.0.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wagner allows. Wagner averages 73.0 points per game, 1.7 more than the 71.3 Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents.

The Blue Devils and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Smith Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jaden Baker is averaging 10 points and 3.7 assists for the Seahawks. Jones is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

