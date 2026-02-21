Wagner defeats Saint Francis (PA) 65-56

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Travis Gray had 27 points in Wagner’s 65-56 victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday. Gray…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Travis Gray had 27 points in Wagner’s 65-56 victory over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Gray added 11 rebounds for the Seahawks (11-16, 6-10 Northeast Conference).

Zion Russell finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals coming off the bench for the Red Flash (6-22, 4-11). The loss is the eighth straight for Saint Francis.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

