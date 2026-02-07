Vokietaitis scores 27 points, Texas ends game on 14-0 run to beat Ole Miss 79-68

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 27 points, and Texas scored the last 14 points of the game to…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 27 points, and Texas scored the last 14 points of the game to beat Mississippi 79-68 on Saturday for the Longhorns’ third straight win.

Jordan Pope converted a four-point play to give Texas a 69-68 lead with 2:43 to play. Dailyn Swain’s three-point play made it 72-68, and Simeon Wilcher hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left before the Longhorns closed it from the free-throw line.

Vokietaitis shot 9 of 11 from the floor and 9 of 12 at the free-throw line, and was a point shy of matching a career high. Tramon Mark added 19 points and Pope finished with 13 for Texas (15-9, 6-5 Southeastern Conference), which led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Eduardo Klafke scored 16 points for Ole Miss (11-12, 3-7). Kezza Giffa made 10 of 12 free throws and finished with 10 points. The Rebels have lost five straight.

Camden Heide’s 3-pointer sparked a 16-0 run that gave the Longhorns a 29-11 lead with about seven minutes left in the first half. Mark scored nine points and Vokietaitis chipped in four during the stretch.

Ole Miss closed the first half with a 9-4 surge to cut the deficit to 37-25 at the break. The Rebels shot 27% overall and missed 10 of their 12 3-point attempts.

