Virginia plays conference foe Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-8, 7-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (16-7, 8-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame visit Kymora Johnson and Virginia in ACC play.

The Cavaliers are 11-3 in home games. Virginia is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 7-5 in conference matchups. Notre Dame scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Virginia makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Notre Dame averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Virginia gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabitha Amanze is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 24.9 points, six rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.6 steals for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.