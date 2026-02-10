Villanova takes on Xavier, seeks 20th victory of season

Villanova Wildcats (19-5, 12-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-13, 4-11 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (19-5, 12-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (11-13, 4-11 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Wildcats visit the Xavier.

The Musketeers are 8-6 in home games. Xavier gives up 65.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 12-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 16-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Xavier averages 58.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 61.9 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 7.1 more points per game (72.8) than Xavier gives up to opponents (65.7).

The Musketeers and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 18 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Brynn McCurry is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

