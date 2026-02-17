Villanova hosts No. 1 UConn following Fudd’s 25-point outing

UConn Huskies (27-0, 16-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-5, 14-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (27-0, 16-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-5, 14-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn visits Villanova after Azzi Fudd scored 25 points in UConn’s 71-56 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 11-2 on their home court. Villanova leads the Big East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brynn McCurry averaging 4.5.

The Huskies are 16-0 in Big East play. UConn averages 89.3 points and has outscored opponents by 38.8 points per game.

Villanova averages 73.0 points, 22.5 more per game than the 50.5 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 53.0% rate from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCurry is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Ryanne Allen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 88.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 15.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points.

