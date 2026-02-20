Villanova hosts Mullins and No. 5 UConn

UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn takes on Villanova after Braylon Mullins scored 25 points in UConn’s 91-84 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 at home. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 6.4.

The Huskies are 14-2 in Big East play. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed Jr. averaging 5.2.

Villanova scores 78.3 points, 12.2 more per game than the 66.1 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Villanova allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UConn won the last meeting 75-67 on Jan. 24. Solomon Ball scored 24 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan is averaging 12.3 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. Ball is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.