Vide’s 23 lead Loyola Marymount past San Diego 77-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jan Vide’s 23 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat San Diego 77-65 on Saturday.

Vide shot 7 for 12 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (14-15, 5-11 West Coast Conference) and had two blocks. Rodney Brown Jr. shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range to add 19 points. Myron Amey Jr. had 18 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field along with six steals.

Toneari Lane finished with 19 points for the Toreros (11-18, 5-11). San Diego also got 18 points and four assists from Adrian McIntyre. Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 38-32. Brown paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Loyola Marymount took the lead for what would be the final time on Vide’s jump shot with 9:53 remaining in the second half. The Lions would outscore the Toreros by six points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

