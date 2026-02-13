Vermont visits Scott and Bryant

Vermont Catamounts (21-6, 10-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-8, 7-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (21-6, 10-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-8, 7-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Vermont after Nia Scott scored 25 points in Bryant’s 77-36 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 in home games. Bryant has a 7-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 10-2 in conference play. Vermont averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Bryant makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Vermont scores 13.3 more points per game (67.4) than Bryant allows to opponents (54.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the past 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.