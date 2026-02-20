Vermont hosts NJIT following Zuniga’s 25-point game

NJIT Highlanders (17-10, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-7, 11-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (17-10, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-7, 11-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Vermont after Alejandra Zuniga scored 25 points in NJIT’s 70-64 win over the Albany Great Danes.

The Catamounts have gone 10-2 in home games. Vermont is third in the America East scoring 66.1 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 8-6 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks second in the America East with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Ava Locklear averaging 8.0.

Vermont averages 66.1 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 63.4 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Vermont gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. Vermont won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 31. Nikola Priede scored 26 points points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keira Hanson is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.9 points. Priede is averaging 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Zuniga is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 60.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

