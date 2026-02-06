Vermont hosts New Hampshire after Graham’s 22-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 4-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-10, 6-3 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 4-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-10, 6-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Vermont after Jack Graham scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 92-84 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 7-3 in home games. Vermont is third in the America East in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-4 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Vermont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

Kijan Robinson is scoring 12.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Graham is averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

