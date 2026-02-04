Vermont faces Maine following Priede’s 26-point game

Maine Black Bears (11-11, 6-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-5, 8-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Maine Black Bears (11-11, 6-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-5, 8-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Maine after Nikola Priede scored 26 points in Vermont’s 63-61 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Catamounts are 9-0 in home games. Vermont is 16-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Bears are 6-3 in conference play. Maine is sixth in the America East giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Vermont averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priede is scoring 17.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games.

Asta Blauenfeldt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Adrianna Smith is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.