VCU wins 82-63 against Fordham

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey scored 15 points as VCU beat Fordham 82-63 on Saturday. Tracey added six rebounds…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey scored 15 points as VCU beat Fordham 82-63 on Saturday.

Tracey added six rebounds for VCU (22-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Barry Evans scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Nyk Lewis had 11 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Dejour Reaves finished with 22 points and eight assists for Fordham (16-13, 7-9). Fordham also got 13 points and 13 rebounds from Akira Jacobs. Rikus Schulte finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

VCU took the lead with 17:13 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lewis led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-22 at the break. VCU outscored Fordham in the second half by four points, with Evans scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.