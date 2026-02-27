VCU takes on Dayton, seeks to end 7-game slide

VCU Rams (8-21, 4-13 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-13, 8-9 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

VCU Rams (8-21, 4-13 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-13, 8-9 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU aims to break its seven-game losing streak with a win over Dayton.

The Flyers have gone 7-6 in home games. Dayton has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams have gone 4-13 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% VCU allows to opponents. VCU’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nayo Lear is averaging 14.6 points for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Katarina Knezevic is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

