VCU faces Loyola Chicago following Knezevic’s 22-point game

VCU Rams (8-15, 4-7 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-11, 7-4 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Loyola Chicago after Katarina Knezevic scored 22 points in VCU’s 77-65 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Ramblers are 4-7 in home games. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Rams have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 12.0 assists per game led by Cyriah Griffin averaging 2.0.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game VCU allows. VCU averages 58.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 60.6 Loyola Chicago allows.

The Ramblers and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Vaughn is averaging 8.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Rosalie Mercille is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Knezevic is averaging 10.2 points for the Rams. Griffin is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 60.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 55.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

