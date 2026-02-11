Vaz leads Eastern Kentucky against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (14-10, 7-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-4, 12-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (14-10, 7-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-4, 12-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Central Arkansas after Joseana Vaz scored 33 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 67-60 victory against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Colonels have gone 12-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 7-5 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Central Arkansas scores 10.1 more points per game (69.9) than Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents (59.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vaz is averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Shae Littleford is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 16.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.