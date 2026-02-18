Vavers’ 21 lead Washington State past Pacific 87-70

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Rihards Vavers’ 21 points helped Washington State defeat Pacific 87-70 on Wednesday. Vavers went 8 of…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Rihards Vavers’ 21 points helped Washington State defeat Pacific 87-70 on Wednesday.

Vavers went 8 of 12 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (12-16, 7-8 West Coast Conference). ND Okafor scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor. Tomas Thrastarson shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Elias Ralph finished with 16 points for the Tigers (17-12, 8-8). Jaden Clayton added 14 points and four assists for Pacific. TJ Wainwright also had 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Washington State took the lead with 6:09 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vavers led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 51-40 at the break. Washington State extended its lead to 69-58 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

