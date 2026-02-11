Valparaiso visits Illinois State after Pettigrew’s 23-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (13-12, 7-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-9, 8-6 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (13-12, 7-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-9, 8-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Illinois State after JT Pettigrew scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 81-76 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Redbirds are 10-2 in home games. Illinois State scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Beacons have gone 7-7 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Illinois State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Valparaiso averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Illinois State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is shooting 52.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Redbirds. Boden Skunberg is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rakim Chaney is averaging 10.2 points for the Beacons. Owen Dease is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.