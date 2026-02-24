Valparaiso hosts Drake after Quinn’s 23-point showing

Drake Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (16-13, 10-8 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (16-13, 10-8 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Valparaiso after Jalen Quinn scored 23 points in Drake’s 66-61 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons are 12-4 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 in MVC play. Drake is eighth in the MVC allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Valparaiso is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Valparaiso allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Valparaiso won the last matchup 81-76 on Feb. 10. JT Pettigrew scored 23 points points to help lead the Beacons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 10 points. Pettigrew is averaging 13 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Quinn is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Owen Larson is averaging 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.