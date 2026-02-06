Valparaiso Beacons take on the Southern Illinois Salukis on 23-game slide

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-13, 4-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-23, 0-12 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-13, 4-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-23, 0-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso aims to break its 23-game slide when the Beacons play Southern Illinois.

The Beacons have gone 0-9 in home games. Valparaiso is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Salukis are 4-7 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Valparaiso is shooting 32.7% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Salukis meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Huffine is averaging 3.6 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Kraus is averaging 15 points for the Salukis. Indya Green is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

